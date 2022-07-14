SPLIT Feed refuse to call it a farewell show, but their August 20 gig at the Cambridge Hotel will be the Newcastle punk band's final fling for the foreseeable future.
It's been almost three years since Split Feed last performed live due to the disruption of the pandemic.
Guitarist Will St Claire and his partner plan to move to London in January to take up teaching appointments for two years.
"We've been talking about it for a while to play another show and we didn't know when," St Claire said.
"We're not planning on playing too many more."
St Claire and his bandmates Joe Willis (vocals/guitar), Brad McLean (drums) and Adam Lindsay (bass) have been rehearsing heavily in preparation.
There might even be a few old favourites dusted off in the set from the band's 2015 debut EP Googolplex.
"When we first started the band in 2014-15 there was this EP which we never talk about because we don't think it's that good," St Claire said.
"But all our mates who came to our first shows still love it, so we'll play a couple of those very old ones, plus all the others we've got."
Split Feed subsequently released the EPs Late Bloomer (2017) and Second Skin (2019), the latter featuring their infectious single Bruises.
During Split Feed's absence, Willis and Lindsay formed hardcore band Dead Mall, with Jacob's Ruairi Burns, Lamphead's Darcy Long and Resident's Liam Ruddo.
Dead Mall's self-titled debut EP was released last year.
Jacob and Resident will support Split Feed at their Cambridge warehouse show.
Throughout Split Feed's eight-year run they've played at Groovin' The Moo and supported the likes of British India and Luca Brasi to earn a reputation as one of Newcastle's best live punk acts.
St Claire is unsure if the August 20 gig will be Split Feed's final show.
"It's hard to tell [if we'll reform]," he said. "We'll always be really good mates, so we'll always be in touch, so there's always a possibility.
"We were going to call it the last show, but we thought we'd better not do that if we pick it back up. It's up in the air at the moment."
MUSICA Viva Australia is bringing the Z.E.N. Trio to Australia for the first time for an eight-city national tour in August.
The tour features a performance at the Newcastle City Hall on August 27.
Comprised of internationally-recognised pianist Zhang Zuo (China), violinist Esther Yoo (US) and cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan (Armenia), Musica Viva Australia has commissioned Australian composer, Matt Laing, to create a work which plays to the artistic strengths of the Z.E.N. Trio.
ART-pop chameleon Montaigne has announced the release of her forthcoming third album, Making It, and Newcastle will be among the first audiences to hear the new material.
Montaigne, real name Jessica Cerro, will play the Cambridge Hotel on October 15 as part of her 12-date national tour, supported by Molly Millington and Montgomery.
On September 2 Montaigne will release Making It, which features the singles Die B4 You and Make Me Feel So Good...featuring Dadi Freyr.
Montaigne's Making It Tour will also visit Byron Bay, Ballarat, Wollongong and Canberra.
MIRUSIA'S soprano is considered that exquisite it once even bewitched classical superstar André Rieu.
Brisbane's Mirusia Louwerse's career began with monumental success when she was the youngest-ever winner of the Dame Joan Sutherland Opera Award in 2006 when she was just 21.
The following year Mirusia's Netherlands-based aunt sent a tape of her singing to Rieu. Soon the pair would release the ARIA No.1 album Waltzing Matilda.
The career of the 37-year-old, while not matching the heights of the Rieu collaboration, has continued to flourish in the past 15 years.
Early this year she released Songbird, an album of famous covers including What The World Needs Now, Jolene, The Long and Winding Road and Amazing Grace.
Hunter Valley fans have the opportunity to see Mirusia when she performs at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on August 14.
LAKE Macquarie's country-pop artist and reality TV star Kirsty Lee Akers has been added to the line-up for Savannah In The Round.
The country music festival is scheduled for the Mareeba Rodeo Arena near Cairns on September 30 to October 2. Joining Akers at the festival will be US star Brad Paisley, Jon Stevens, The Waifs, Tex Perkins, Shannon Noll, Tania Kernaghan & Gina Jeffreys and many more.
IN sad news, Brisbane rockers Violent Soho have announced they're going on indefinite hiatus.
The Hungry Ghost and Waco hit-makers will play their final show at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on September 10.
IT's almost felt like Thelma Plum wasn't meant to perform in Newcastle again, given how COVID constantly conspired against the indie-pop artist.
Three times in 2020 and 2021 the Indigenous artist was forced to cancel her Homecoming Queen tour shows at Newcastle NEX due to outbreaks of coronavirus. Finally Plum has announced plans to return to Newcastle for the first time since 2019 to perform at the Cambridge Hotel on August 26.
The tour will be in support of her forthcoming six-track Meanjin EP, which features the singles When It Rains It Pours and Back Seat Of My Mind. The EP features songs Plum was writing in London before the pandemic forced her home to Brisbane. Meanjin is the Turrbal word for the land on which Brisbane resides.
