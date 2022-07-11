Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Enari Tuala in the firing line as Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien ponders selection dilemma

By Robert Dillon
July 11 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESSURE: Enari Tuala. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HE has been a backline mainstay for three seasons, but Enari Tuala could be the odd man as coach Adam O'Brien sits down to choose his squad for Saturday's clash with Manly at Brookvale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.