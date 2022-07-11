Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Jason Sangha signs new two-season deal with Sydney Thunder

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:39am
RUN MACHINE: Jason Sangha. Picture: Keegan Carroll

JASON Sangha's breakout Big Bash League campaign has earned the Newcastle run machine a contract extension with Sydney Thunder until at least the end of the 2023-24 season.

