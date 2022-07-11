Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Adam Ruggari addition Beneath The Shadow back on track at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 11 2022 - 8:15am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Ruggari

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari had instant success with stable addition Beneath The Shadow despite a shaky start at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.