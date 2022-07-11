Adam Ruggari addition Beneath The Shadow back on track at Newcastle

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari had instant success with stable addition Beneath The Shadow despite a shaky start at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Beneath The Shadow, a five-year-old gelding, won at Newcastle on April 1 but was having his first start for Ruggari on Monday in the seventh. A $5.50 chance, Beneath The Shadow was racing for the first time since back-to-back last-placings at Menangle for trainer Peter Russo in May.
Advertisement
With junior driver Jemma Coney in the gig, Beneath The Shadow was fractious in the score-up and out of position at the start but still powered to the lead from gate six. From there, he was never threatened, surging late to beat stablemate Geraldton Wax by 4.1 metres in a 1:56:8 mile.
Sydney reinsman Robbie Morris had a winning treble at the meeting with Big Shadow and Aalesund for wife KerryAnn Morris and No Dramas for Troy Primmer.
Kevin Pizzuto-trained colt King Tiger was impressive, making it four victories to start his career, including three at Newcastle.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.