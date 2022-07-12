When asked by his barrister, Public Defender Tony Evers, why he armed himself with a shiv, Mr Sheard replied: "Because he had his blade out. When I tried to fight him off with my hands he punched the shit out of me. I thought if I try to fight him off with my hands while he's got a blade he's going to kill me. And he had aimed at my neck. I thought my best chance was to fight him off with a blade."

