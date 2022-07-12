Newcastle Herald
Newcastle hooker Jayden Brailey to start against Manly as fresh injury rules out strike centre Bradman Best

By Max McKinney
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:00am
Picture: Simone De Peak

JAYDEN Brailey says he is ready to play a more dominant role for Newcastle after being named to start against Manly on Saturday.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

