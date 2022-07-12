JAYDEN Brailey says he is ready to play a more dominant role for Newcastle after being named to start against Manly on Saturday.
The club captain, who returned from his long-term injury layoff via the interchange bench in Newcastle's 40-28 loss to South Sydney on Friday, will wear the No.9 jersey at Brookvale as the Knights attempt to keep their slim finals hopes alive.
Brailey replaced starting hooker Chris Randall at halftime against the Rabbitohs and while he pulled up "a bit sore" from the 40-minute spell, he said on Tuesday he was ready to embrace the physicality of starting the game this week.
"I was sore from the contact but the Achilles and everything else was fine," he said.
"Randy has done a really good job this year.
"He has probably been our most consistent player and has really helped me transition back into the team.
"I get a chance to start again this week. I'm really looking forward to it, another challenge.
"I felt like I was able to get back in my rhythm last week and it's something to build on."
Meanwhile, a fresh thumb injury has prevented strike centre Bradman Best from being selected.
The 20-year-old star only return from a month-long injury spell last week and is believed to be facing another couple of weeks on the sidelines.
He will be replaced by Dane Gagai should the Queensland centre get through Origin III unscathed on Wednesday night.
Back-rower Brodie Jones returns to the side and will be part of an interchange bench including Jacob Saifiti, Simi Sasagi and Pasami Saulo.
Mat Croker and Leo Thompson have dropped out of the 17.
Kalyn Ponga has been named to start at fullback.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
