Songbird Mirusia set to soar at Hunter Valley show

MIRUSIA'S soprano is considered that exquisite it once even bewitched classical superstar André Rieu.
Brisbane's Mirusia Louwerse's career began with monumental success when she was the youngest-ever winner of the Dame Joan Sutherland Opera Award in 2006 when she was just 21.
Advertisement
The following year Mirusia's Netherlands-based aunt sent a tape of her singing to Rieu. Soon the pair would release the ARIA No.1 album Waltzing Matilda together.
The career of the 37-year-old, while not matching the heights of the Rieu collaboration, has continued to flourish in the past 15 years.
Early this year she released Songbird, an album of famous covers including What The World Needs Now, Jolene, The Long and Winding Road and Amazing Grace.
Hunter Valley fans have the opportunity to hear Mirusia's amazing voice live when she performs at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on August 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.