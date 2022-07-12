Montaigne is Making It back to live touring

ART-pop chameleon Montaigne has announced the release of her forthcoming third album, Making It, and Newcastle will be among the first audiences to hear the new material.
Montaigne, real name Jessica Cerro, will play the Cambridge Hotel on October 15 as part of her 12-date national tour, supported by Molly Millington and Montgomery.
On September 2 Montaigne will release Making It, which features the singles Die B4 You and Make Me Feel So Good...featuring Dadi Freyr.
Montaigne's Making It Tour will also visit Byron Bay, Ballarat, Wollongong and Canberra.
