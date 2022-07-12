Newcastle Herald
Montaigne announces third album Making It and national tour

By Josh Leeson
July 12 2022 - 2:30am
Montaigne is Making It back to live touring

ART-pop chameleon Montaigne has announced the release of her forthcoming third album, Making It, and Newcastle will be among the first audiences to hear the new material.

