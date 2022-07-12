THE BEST in the business have been announced as finalists in the Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the list of finalists reflects the depth and diversity of the city's business offerings.
"It was pleasing to see lots of new applicants this year, and the applications were almost universally of a very high standard," she said.
"There was actually quite a bit of discussion and debate among the judges to determine finalists in some categories because many had so many fantastic entries."
Almost 100 entries were received after the council called for submissions in May.
The exclusive list of finalists range from an early childhood centre to a volunteering group of local healthcare workers that provide life-saving CPR training to the community.
Finalists for Excellence in Small Business include GDW Engineering, Salon Ten and Spectrum Comms.
While in the large category, A Growing Understanding, Air Extreme Air Conditioning and Lake Group Strata were named finalists.
The full list of finalists includes:
Outstanding Employee
Alessandra Brown, Sensational Start OT
Georgia Smith, Weekenda
Jordan Farrelly, A Growing Understanding
Outstanding Young Buiness Leader (18-35 years)
Alyce Svensk, Sensational Start OT
Cameron Owen, SAPHI
Vivek Jayachandran, Jaegersoft
Outstanding Business Leader (36 years and over)
Lauren Haskins A Growing Understanding
Michelle Kent, Kent Conveyancing
Scott Robinson, ADW Johnson
Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality
Lake Macquarie Cruises
Mischief Kitchen
Weekenda Pty Ltd
Employer of Choice
A Growing Understanding
Lake Group Strata
Sensational Start Occupational Therapy
Excellence in Innovation
Australia's Largest Smart Green Infrastructure Project Behavioural Science meets Reality TV to drive Sustainable Housing (The Blue Tribe Co.)
The Rumpus Room Pelican
Excellence in Sustainability
Move to Renewables
Swansea Community Cottage Inc
Outstanding Community Organisation
Empowered Community Services
Hunter Heart Safe
Swansea Community Cottage Inc
Outstanding Start-Up
Gourmet Coffee Cruiser
Jaegersoft
Kara Grace Collective - The Organised Family
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
Dance4wellbeing
Kristy Davis, Pitch Perfect
Excellence in Micro Business
Adventures in Speech Pathology
Dream & Believe Entertainment
Flowrite Air Conditioning, Electrical and Refrigeration
Excellence in Small Business
GDW Engineering
Salon Ten
Spectrum Comms
Excellence in Large Business
A Growing Understanding
Air Extreme Air Conditioning
Lake Group Strata
The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony at Belmont 16s on Friday, July 29.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
