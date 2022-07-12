Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hockey: Australia to clash with co-hosts Spain in women's World Cup quarters

Updated July 12 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mariah Williams

The undefeated Hockeyroos will meet co-hosts Spain in the women's World Cup quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.