The undefeated Hockeyroos will meet co-hosts Spain in the women's World Cup quarter-finals.
Australia, having already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament last week after topping their pool, had opponents confirmed when Spain beat India.
"These are the matches you play in these big tournaments for and the ones you want to be part of," Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell said.
"Coming into the World Cup having only played four internationals against New Zealand this year, it was always going to be about improving with each game which we have done.
"Now everything goes up another gear and we need to match what Spain bring to the contest and better it."
Newcastle's Mariah Williams was named best on ground in round one, which included a goal and assist against Japan (2-0).
The Hockeyroos also accounted for Belgium (2-0) and South Africa (2-1) in group stages. They last played almost a week ago on July 7.
The upcoming match, marking Jane Claxton's 200th Test cap, takes place at Terrassa Olympic Stadium on Thursday (3am, AEST).
