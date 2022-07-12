Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mixed responses from coaches after Newcastle Rugby League delay 2022 season by one week

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed responses from Newcastle Rugby League coaches as draw takes new shape

There have been mixed reactions from coaches in relation to Newcastle Rugby League's decision to push back the competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.