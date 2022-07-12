Mixed responses from Newcastle Rugby League coaches as draw takes new shape

There have been mixed reactions from coaches in relation to Newcastle Rugby League's decision to push back the competition.
While mostly supportive of the recent move, following a rain-affected 2022 season and a backlog of catch-up fixtures, some have questioned why the situation has reached this point.
"Why are we playing two catch-up games from round one in between rounds 16 and 17?" Central coach Phil Williams said.
"No-one played on the rep weekend earlier in the year [May 14-15], outside the rep players. Get rid of them [the catch-up games] and don't let it back up."
Wyong's Mitch Williams, who agrees with the one-week delay as the Central Coast club fights to make the top five, suggests a deadline could be introduced.
"I think making sure every team plays everyone home and away is the only way to ensure the integrity of the competition," the Roos mentor said.
"Teams have had catch-up games stack up, which is unfortunate, so maybe we need to have a deadline in place as to how many weeks you can have to play a catch-up game."
Souths coach Andrew Ryan says "I think it was the best decision from the league". Kurri Kurri's Aaron Watts declined to comment.
Last weekend's entire round was called off and will now get played on August 13-14, extending the end of the regular season by seven days.
"Cancelling the whole round altogether would've had a huge impact on finishing positions," Macquarie coach Steve Kidd said.
Newcastle RL officials have since opted against adding another spare weekend, but may still implement one down the track if wet weather continues to disrupt the draw.
At this stage play-offs are expected to start on August 20-21 while the grand final is slated for McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 10. A back-up date for the decider is September 17.
