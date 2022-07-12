Man arrested and drugs seized after store break-in

Police have arrested a man and seized methamphetamine as part of inquiries into a commercial break-in at Rutherford on the weekend.
Police said they stopped a Ford Territory on the New England Highway at Rutherford about 11am Monday.
Officers arrested a 42-year-old man after making inquiries into a break and enter offence, in which three men were alleged to have broken into a four-wheel drive equipment store on Mustang Drive just after 4am on Saturday.
Several items were stolen and police claim the men drove to the store in a Ford Territory with stolen number plates registered to another vehicle.
During the arrest, it is alleged that police seized methamphetamine. The man was also disqualified from driving.
The man was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with:
The Rutherford man has been bail refused to appear at Maitland Local Court on Tuesday.
Investigations into the incident are continuing.
