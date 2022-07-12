Kris Lees eyes Ramornie with Gem Song

Kris Lees believes a soft surface and a freshen up could help Gem Song give the Newcastle trainer a first Ramornie Handicap (1200m) at Grafton on Wednesday.
Gem Song, a $12 TAB chance, and Scone trainer Brett Cavanough's Fender ($26) are the Hunter hopes in the listed $200,000 race which had a capacity field of 16 plus four emergencies.
Six-year-old Gem Song, a two-time group 3 winner since returning from a serious tendon injury early last year, has topweight of 60.5 kilograms for the Ramornie.
He heads to Grafton after a four-week freshen up and winning Scone trial following a Queensland campaign. He was a length away when fifth in The Archer at Rockhampton then 11th, more than three lengths back, last start in the BRC Sprint at Eagle Farm on May 28.
Both of those runs were on Good 4 surfaces and Lees was pleased to see Grafton rated a Soft 7 on Tuesday. Gem Song won the group 3 Star Kingdom Stakes first-up this preparation on a soft Newcastle track.
"He's a had little freshen and gets his right kind of track, just a little bit of jar out of it," Lees said.
"He's got plenty of weight but he'll run well. I can't fault him and he trialled nicely between runs.
"The track was a little firm for him there [at Eagle Farm], so he could easily turn it back around. He runs good with a bit of freshness in his legs as well.
"It was either this race or we could have waited for some of the better weight for age races, but you're just not sure who will be lining up in those races, so this is the right grade for him and he can carry a big weight."
Gem Song has gate 11, which will become nine with emergencies out, and Aaron Bullock aboard. Lees expected him to settle midfield from the barrier.
On Tuesday at Gunnedah, Lees had a winning double with Zippy Power and Hellavadancer.
Two-year-old filly Hellavadancer broke through at her third start, while Zippy Power, a three-year-old daughter of Hunter-owned Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist, scored a second win in seven starts.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
