Maitland Magpies look to hit back after missed chances

Maitland coach Michael Bolch hopes a punishing training session after three crucial losses can help his side kickstart their season, beginning against Adamstown in a catch-up game at LMRFF on Wednesday night.
The Magpies are third on the NPL ladder on 26 points, just three off leaders Azzurri, but they have missed chances to surge ahead in their past two games, losing to Weston and Lambton Jaffas.
Those came after a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the Australia Cup to Magic, who scored twice in stoppage time. A 3-2 win over Valentine eased the pain before the twin losses.
Bolch said his team had a punishing preseason-style fitness session last Saturday after a week of training lost to wet weather and he hoped it would prove a turning point.
"The boys responded really well, and we had a meeting last night and recovery," Bolch said. "Hopefully it restarts our season for us.
"We've lost three of our last four games. They have been tough games but there's no excuses. If you want to be in the top three, you've got to be up for those games. We've conceded too many goals, 10 in four games, so we've got to tighten things up."
Zach Thomas (suspension) and Charlie Cox (illness) return for Maitland, who face a winless Adamstown side who pushed Azzurri in a 2-1 loss on Sunday.
"They've been travelling all right," Bolch said. "They had a draw with Edgeworth and Valentine and were just beaten on the weekend.
"They've improved a hell of a lot from the first third of the season."
