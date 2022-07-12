Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies look to hit back after missed chances

By Craig Kerry
July 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Defender Zach Thomas returns for Maitland against Adamstown.

Maitland coach Michael Bolch hopes a punishing training session after three crucial losses can help his side kickstart their season, beginning against Adamstown in a catch-up game at LMRFF on Wednesday night.

