THE Newcastle Jets were arguably the fittest team in the A-League last season. Captain Matt Jurman expects nothing to change if the opening week of pre-season is an indication.
In a positive sign, 17 of the 18 contracted players are on deck as the squad begins preparations for the 2022-23 A-League season.
Striker Beqa Mikeltadze was given extra time off after representing Georgia at the end of last season and returns later this week.
New arrivals Brandon O'Neill, Jaushua Sotirio, Reno Piscopo, Trent Buhagiar, Rory Jordan, Mark Natta and James McGarry have learned quickly the intensity levels that coach Arthur Papas demands on the training pitch.
"From last year, the boys know what to expect," Jurman said. "The intensity in training has continued on from where we left off last season.
"It has been a bit of an eye-opener for the new boys who are are not used to the intensity. They have come from other clubs and everyone has their own way of doing things.
"Personally, it is a lot easier starting this pre-season than last season. I had a different break after the season in Greece [before joining the Jets]. This one was more controlled and I have come back feeling really good. I got rid of a few niggles I had through last season. The body is feeling good and I'm really looking forward to the season.
"It's good to see some new faces in the team. It has freshened up the squad a bit. We have a good mix and maybe a few more players to come in."
The squad assembled at club headquarters in Speers Point last week but have shifted to their training base at Maitland Sportsground. Flooding in the area has changed the players' route to the ground but the playing surface is fine.
The Jets have less than three weeks before they battle Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium in the Australian Cup round of 32.
"It doesn't give us too much time," Jurman said. "That is why we have been out of the blocks straight away. It's a cup competition, another trophy that is available. We didn't have much to do with that competition last year. We want to give ourselves the best chance to win."
Jurman said the Jets were more advanced than last pre-season, which was Papas' first in charge with virtually a new squad.
"Things are more settled on and off the pitch," he said. "There are not too many positions to come in. We can hit the ground running and work on things we need to do for the season but also for the first game against Adelaide."
The Jets have five places available on the roster, including three for foreigners, and are yet to replace Brazilian Daniel Penha.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
