SPLIT Feed refuse to call it a farewell show, but their August 20 gig at the Cambridge Hotel will be the Newcastle punk band's final fling for the foreseeable future.
It's been almost three years since Split Feed last performed live due to the disruption of the pandemic.
Guitarist Will St Claire and his partner plan to move to London in January to take up teaching appointments for two years.
"We've been talking about it for a while to play another show and we didn't know when," St Claire said.
"We're not planning on playing too many more."
St Claire and his bandmates Joe Willis (vocals/guitar), Brad McLean (drums) and Adam Lindsay (bass) have been rehearsing heavily in preparation.
There might even be a few old favourites dusted off in the set from the band's 2015 debut EP Googolplex.
"When we first started the band in 2014-15 there was this EP which we never talk about because we don't think it's that good," St Claire said.
"But all our mates who came to our first shows still love it, so we'll play a couple of those very old ones, plus all the others we've got."
Split Feed subsequently released the EPs Late Bloomer (2017) and Second Skin (2019), the latter featuring their infectious single Bruises.
During Split Feed's absence, Willis and Lindsay formed hardcore band Dead Mall, with Jacob's Ruairi Burns, Lamphead's Darcy Long and Resident's Liam Ruddo.
Dead Mall's self-titled debut EP was released last year.
Jacob and Resident will support Split Feed at their Cambridge warehouse show.
Throughout Split Feed's eight-year run they've played at Groovin' The Moo and supported the likes of British India and Luca Brasi to earn a reputation as one of Newcastle's best live punk acts.
St Claire is unsure if the August 20 gig will be Split Feed's final show.
"It's hard to tell [if we'll reform]," he said. "We'll always be really good mates, so we'll always be in touch, so there's always a possibility.
"We were going to call it the last show, but we thought we'd better not do that if we pick it back up. It's up in the air at the moment."
