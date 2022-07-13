Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, July 14, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 13 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Hunter region needs more caravan parks

AS a traveller, it is very disappointing that Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the surrounds do not offer much in the way of caravan park accommodation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.