Letters: Hunter region needs more caravan parks

AS a traveller, it is very disappointing that Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the surrounds do not offer much in the way of caravan park accommodation.
There is a huge industry of people travelling Australia and Newcastle/Lake Macquarie has so much to offer.
Councils say that tourism is important for the economy but they are missing a huge section of the tourist industry by not providing many caravan parks for families to enjoy all that the Hunter has to offer.
RICK Frost's letter ('Indignation over flags debate 'misinformed'', Letters, 12/7) suggests that Australians have never fought to repel any threat to this country.
I'm not sure what he thinks Australian military forces were doing in New Guinea during World War II but I believe his comments are an insult to those members of the service (and their families) who gave their lives trying to stop the Japanese advance towards Australia.
When the Japanese bombed Darwin and Broome in 1942 I don't think they were trying to negotiate some sort of a peace deal.
IT is probably a little known fact that many teachers of our HSC students are dedicating part of their very well-earned school holidays to provide extra tuition and support to our children.
These teachers have dedicated multiple days to meet with, and revise essential content in preparation for upcoming trial exams.
The commitment to student achievement and well-being should be noted and this certainly proves that our hard-working teachers deserve more than thanks.
A DEAR 90-year-old friend of mine from the Mayfield area had his phone cut off by Telstra about a month ago and all efforts to fix the problem have not helped him at all to have the phone re-connected.
I visited him last evening to see what else was said to him as he has sat at home waiting for them to fix the problem they created, but no-one has yet turned up.
His daughter came from out of town to try to sort out the problem and they were told that they have an appointment for a visit at the end of August. This is not good enough at all.
The phone was disconnected because someone mistakenly claimed his bill was overdue - it was not, as the mistake was Telstra's alone. As he is a 90-year-old person with a number of health issues and living alone.
To cut his phone off and to treat him in such a way is extremely appalling and it is against their alleged public policy commitment that I understand the government requires of them. The multiple triple somersault they are expecting this man to go through is most appalling. He needs his phone connected today and now!
WITH the federal government proposing a summit including business and unions, and our federal government recently changing, now would be the ideal time for both the prime minister and the opposition leader to once and for all debunk the unemployment figures (currently supposedly at a record low) for the great steaming heap of bull dust which they are.
Being in paid employment for as little as one hour per week classes as being employed and I don't think any reasonable person would swallow that as the real situation.
I am amazed at how our media has allowed this to continue without constant demands for the real figures to be released,
As I don't think this will happen in a hurry I would be interested in the opinion of an apolitical figure in local business chief Bob Hawes. Also of other Herald readers.
The Albanese government's revised emissions targets must be cold comfort to Pacific Island nations
The leaders of Pacific nations have "welcomed" representatives of the new Australian government to their forum, based on Australia's more ambitious emissions reduction targets.
This 'welcome' plays well with Australian media ('Australia's climate stance to be 'welcomed' at Pacific forum', Newcastle Herald, 12/7).
Nevertheless, these Pacific Island leaders must realise that Australia's new target will make little difference to total world greenhouse emissions.
Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and China is the largest burner of the stuff. China is the biggest contributor to global warming and sea level rise on the planet. America is not far behind.
In reality, rather than welcoming Australia, it must gall Pacific Island leaders to provide a seat at their forum to Australia.
Many of these Pacific Island leaders must also feel misgivings about being remotely lectured by American VP Kamala Harris about security and about the merits of democracy versus Chinese autocracy.
Surely, these leaders cannot care too much about such political niceties, given that many of their small nations are in the fight of their lives, suffering from catastrophic sea level rise and more intense tropical cyclones as a result of global warming.
Global warming is locked and loaded and will continue for centuries. Humankind has long since pulled the trigger.
Given that they are large contributors to greenhouse emissions, China, Australia and America have a moral duty to build up Pacific nations' sea defences, and to help them build more storm-resistant buildings.
I AM constantly amazed at the sheer madness displayed by some people during stormy weather. So many times on television have I seen people being rescued from cars, having driven into flood waters and then washed away.
Other people's lives are then put in danger rescuing them. In Brisbane earlier this year, an SES volunteer lost his life whilst assisting in the successful rescue of one such driver.
On the NBN News this week we saw two people being washed off the Newcastle breakwater by a wave whilst watching the stormy seas.
Why they placed themselves in such a dangerous situation in the first place is anybody's guess and it is only by sheer luck they were not killed.
I hope they receive the full account of the services of the paramedics who attended and the medical services of John Hunter Hospital with no financial relief from Medicare or even a health fund.
I NOTICE from your reporting of the news that, unlike many of the writers of letters to the editor, the Pacific Islands Forum welcomes Australia's climate stance. Also, I'm sure all those baying for the use of nuclear power would be more than willing to store the waste from the reactors in their back gardens. Their neighbours may be less enthusiastic.
SORRY Alan Harrison (Short Takes, 11/7), I'm not offended. Just disappointed. Claiming positivity, you negatively connected our essential workers with striking and now don't seem to remember it.
I SUGGEST Ian King read Troy Brampton's latest biography 'Bob Hawke: Demons and Destiny' if he considers Hawkey to be Labor's best ever PM. The fact that Albo is personally nothing like old Bob might be a benefit rather than a hindrance to his time as PM.
BRADMAN Best gets injured on a regular basis, spends a lot of time out and when on the paddock isn't threatening, doesn't go looking for the ball inside his own 20 to take pressure off others, is quite content to just stand there with hands on hips. Out for three weeks with a sore thumb.
GREG Hunt (Short Takes, 12/7), I'd suggest that you're clutching at straws and simply looking for an excuse to put the boot into the ABC, which you label a leftist mouthpiece, despite the disproportionate amount of right leaning guests on Insiders and 7:30. Oh, and if you wish to explain exactly how one TV channel receiving approximately $1 billion a year compares to Newscorp paying appropriately 7 per cent tax off of $13 billion revenue, then I'm all ears.
THIS is not the first time Greg Hunt has shown his lexicological sensitivity (Short Takes, 13/7). I have a suggestion for him: next time you come across a term you don't understand, don't become irate and embarrass yourself by complaining about "big words". Just look it up.
"GOVERNMENT by propaganda and chickens coming home to roost", Clive Jensen (Short Takes, 13/7). Isn't that what happened to the Morrison government?
RICK is obviously attempting to change history when he states "have never fought to repel any threat to Australia" ('Indignation over flags debate 'misinformed', Letters, 12/7). He conveniently forgot about the bombing of Darwin and the pitched battles in New Guinea, along with many others in Asia.
A BIT ironic, a letter to the paper from a Supercars supporter telling locals not to write letters to the paper about Supercars (Short Takes, 12/7).
