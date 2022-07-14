TWO lively and enjoyable theatre shows are opening in Newcastle this coming weekend: Seussical and The Things I Could Never Tell Steven.
Seussical is a musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, presented by Hunter Drama at the Civic Theatre based on the many children's stories of Dr. Seuss. While most productions of Seussical that feature school student actors use shortened versions of the play, this one will be full-length, with a running time of two hours and 10 minutes, including an interval. And it will have 7pm sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, plus a 2pm matinee on Saturday.
Seussical is directed by Daniel Stoddart, the head of Hunter Drama, with Alison Hodge as the musical director and Lauren Harvey as the choreographer.
Most of the plot is drawn from Horton Hears a Who!, which has Horton, a kind-hearted elephant, battling weird creatures that suddenly appear and threaten youngsters, their parents and animals. Gertrude McFuzz and Horton Hatches The Egg are also referenced, with elements of other Seuss stories included. One of its songs, Oh the Thinks You Can Think, became very popular.
The characters are very amusing and engaging, among them: the Cat in the Hat, the story's narrator; Jojo, the son of the mayor of Who-ville who is an imaginative and misunderstood young boy; Horton, a compassionate and determined Elephant; Gertrude McFuzz, a shy bird who falls in love with Horton and endeavours to help him; General Gengis Khan Schmitz, a warmongering military instructor; Sour Kangaroo, the ill-tempered and cynical matriarch of the Jungle of Nool; and Mayzie La Bird, Horton's vivacious yet lazy and self-centred bird neighbour who is also the most beautiful bird in all of the jungle.
There are also many interesting minor characters, among them Mayzie's friends, the Bird Girls, who act as a Greek chorus; the Wickersham Brothers, thuggish monkeys who mock Horton and steal the clover; and Yertle the Turtle, the judge who presides over the Jungle of Nool's court; plus a large ensemble.
The story also has elements that keep adults engaged. The child Jojo, for example, is sent to a military school for thinking too many "thinks". And Horton is put on trial for the crimes of "talking to a speck, disturbing the peace, and loitering on an egg".
Amusingly unusual things happen when the travelling Circus McGurkus comes to town just before a Butter Battle is about to begin.
The Things I Could Never Tell Steven is a new Australian musical staged by Chookas Entertainment at the Creative Arts Space (CAS) Theatre in Hamilton. It is a one-act, revue-style musical that features four people and runs for 75 minutes.
It was written by Jye Bryant, a Sydney-based musical theatre composer, lyricist, producer and author who has a passion for theatre, education and social justice, and was first staged in 2015.
Although audience members never see Steven, they watch a get-together of his wife, mother, father and an ex-boyfriend sharing intimate details about their life with Steven, and the things they struggle to tell him.
The musical has also been staged in Ireland and the US, and highlights from the show have been presented in fundraising events in New York and London.
The Creative Arts Space (CAS) Theatre is at 145 Beaumont Street, Hamilton, near the intersection with Denison Street. The show's sessions are at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.
The Things I Could Never Tell Steven was such a hit at its Sydney premiere that it had a return season during the 2015 Sydney Fringe Festival, with another season in 2019.
The roles of the four actors in Newcastle's Chookas Entertainment production - Teya Duncan, Joanna Andrew, Jordie Nicholas, and Michael King - have not been announced but they will certainly bring out their natures assisted by the director, Campbell Knox, and the musical director, Bree Young.
Steven's naive and enduringly selfless wife, who is in her mid-20s, is desperately in love with him despite harbouring a seed of doubt before their wedding (with her feelings revealed in the song All Because I Do). He consistently let her down, leading to her questioning his loyalty. But when he told her at one breakfast that he was leaving, she was shocked but let him go without protest. She would, however, love to see him come back.
Steven's comically overbearing mother, who is near her 50s, is obsessed with maintaining the perfect image of her dysfunctional family. She feels that Steven's blushing bride is a threat to her position in her son's life and the reason why he appears to be avoiding her.
Steven's distant and emotionally stifled father appears to know his son better than anyone else. And he loves his new daughter-in-law, leading him to be disappointed when the marriage appears to fall apart after only a few months. And Steven's ex-boyfriend was devastated when he found that Steven had married, noting that Steven had seriously wounded him.
