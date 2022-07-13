IT's almost felt like Thelma Plum wasn't meant to perform in Newcastle again, given how COVID constantly conspired against the indie-pop artist.
Three times in 2020 and 2021 the Indigenous artist was forced to cancel her Homecoming Queen tour shows at Newcastle NEX due to outbreaks of coronavirus.
Finally Plum has announced plans to return to Newcastle for the first time since 2019 to perform at the Cambridge Hotel on August 26.
The tour will be in support of her forthcoming six-track Meanjin EP, which features the singles When It Rains It Pours and Back Seat Of My Mind.
The EP features songs Plum was writing in London before the pandemic forced her home to Brisbane. Meanjin is the Turrbal word for the land on which Brisbane resides.
