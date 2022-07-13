Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton crash: Parolee Richard Barnes blew through stop sign after police pursuit

SR
By Sam Rigney
July 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMASH: Four people were injured after Richard Barnes blew through a stop sign at Hamilton in November last year. Barnes pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

RICHARD Barnes was on parole and had just led police on a pursuit when he sped through a stop sign at Hamilton, ploughing into a ute and injuring himself and three other passengers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.