Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Your guide to what's on in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley this weekend

July 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNIQUE: Illuminate, a mini festival by Curious Legends and the Newcastle City Centre Business Improvement Association.

It's the final weekend of the school holidays and there is plenty to see and do.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.