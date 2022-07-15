One of the highlights is mini festival Illuminate. Curious Legends and the Newcastle City Centre Business Improvement Association have worked together to bring Illuminate to Hunter Street Mall on Saturday, with events scheduled from 10am to 9pm - and perhaps beyond. Many businesses are getting involved, including High Tea with Mrs Woo and Studio Melt, where the store will be "illuminated" with paper planets that have been hand-painted in ink by children in the community. These planets will be available for purchase with the proceeds donated to your charity of choice.

