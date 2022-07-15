It's the final weekend of the school holidays and there is plenty to see and do.
One of the highlights is mini festival Illuminate. Curious Legends and the Newcastle City Centre Business Improvement Association have worked together to bring Illuminate to Hunter Street Mall on Saturday, with events scheduled from 10am to 9pm - and perhaps beyond. Many businesses are getting involved, including High Tea with Mrs Woo and Studio Melt, where the store will be "illuminated" with paper planets that have been hand-painted in ink by children in the community. These planets will be available for purchase with the proceeds donated to your charity of choice.
10am to 2pm: Shine A Light postcards project at Timeless Textiles Gallery, Hey Jude, Love Pete Gallery, The Lock-Up and Curve Gallery. Head to one or more of these Hunter Street galleries, choose an item that attracts your attention, and draw/sketch/describe it on a postcard. The postcards will be posted on Instagram, and the one with the most likes wins a prize.
2pm to 4pm: Head to the Lyrique Lane Party at Newcastle East End Village Plaza for interactive storytelling from Scribble Sista, Kaz Eastwood; a Stupendous Shadows workshop with Curious Legends; and to enjoy roving entertainment from bush clowns and giant bird puppets. 4pm to 6pm: Disco Madness @ Lyrique Lane for all ages. When it gets dark, giant creatures from Curious Legends will come out to play. 4pm to 7pm: Arcade Land will bring Hunter Street Mall Arcade alive with live music, roving entertainment, the Spirits of Newcastle gallery and a market-style atmosphere.
5.30pm to 7pm: Head to Ka-fey Cafe for the Spirits of Newcastle project, by Conor Fox, with stories and animations about Newcastle projected on the side of a building. Plus, music by Amelia Accardi. 7pm to 9pm: Enjoy Music for the Soul at Ka-fey Cafe where the pizza bar will be open for business. Artists include Dave Javier and Sophie Claire, with roving entertainment by illuminated puppets. 9pm onwards: The After Party will take place at Blue Kahunas, with music by Fox Control.
Exhibition: The Soft Library by Cat Rabbit Local History Lounge, Newcastle Library (and Sunday).
Ninja World Obstacle Course 10am to 1pm, Jesmond Central (and Sunday). Suitable for children aged five to 12.
Kotara Beach Club Free craft activity: windmill making. 10am to 1pm, Westfield Kotara, Level 2, opposite Seed.
Byte Wise by Questacon Hands-on technology and mathematics exhibits suitable for ages 10 and up. Main exhibition is at SEEN@Swansea, Swansea Centre, but Toronto, Belmont and Charlestown libraries are also participating.
Pop-up Fun on Honeysuckle Promenade 9am to noon, Honeysuckle waterfront at Newcastle West (near Throsby car park).
The SpongeBob Musical 1pm to 3.30pm, and 6.30om to 9pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets (am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin (and Sunday).
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Miller Park Markets 9.30am to 2pm, Miller Park Hotel, Branxton.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Glendale Shopping Centre.
Snow Time in the Garden 9am to 5pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Free Tastings & Distillery Tour Noon to 5pm, Newy Distillery.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 1pm, Bunya Park, Eleebana.
Who Ate The Dinosaur Exhibition 10am to noon, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland (and Sunday).
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition Belmont Golf and Bowls Club, Marks Point.
Newcastle Hunter Dragon Boat Club Come & Try Day 9am to 10am, Carrington Foreshore.
Fort Scratchley Tunnel Tours 10am to 4pm, Nobbys Road, Newcastle (and Sunday).
Eden by Daniel Scott 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, Lambton (final show).
Creativity by Carl Caulfield Presented by Stray Dogs Theatre Co 2pm and 8pm, The Playhouse, Civic Theatre (final shows).
The Things I Could Never Tell Steven 7.30pm, The Creative Art Space, Hamilton.
Saturday Night Showcase 6.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Seussical the Musical 2pm and 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Ice Hockey: Newcastle Northstars vs Sydney Bears 5.30pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Newcastle Roller Derby League: Fort Smashleys vs Harbour Hellcats 6pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Sunday Brunch Club 11am to 2pm, 48 Watt St, Newcastle.
Sunday Sessions at MAC Live music and painting. 1pm to 3pm, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Free Kids Activities Pony rides, a petting zoo and more. Noon to 2pm, Shoal Bay Country Club.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 3pm, Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay.
xNORESPECTx - An Evening with Kevin Jin and Obat Batuk 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
