Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby League: Ethan Ferguson named for 2022 Australian Schoolboys squad after national championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 14 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jermaine Ale

ETHAN Ferguson has received well wishes from former NRL player and Lambton High School alumni Jermaine Ale following his selection in a prestigious national team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.