ETHAN Ferguson has received well wishes from former NRL player and Lambton High School alumni Jermaine Ale following his selection in a prestigious national team.
Ferguson was named for the Australian Schoolboys earlier this week.
"A wonderful achievement mate. Only the start of much bigger things to come. Good luck," Ale posted on social media.
Year-12 student Ferguson became the first player from Lambton HS to make the Australian Schoolboys since Ale in 2002.
Ale played four games for the Canberra Raiders in 2005 and later later won multiple Newcastle Rugby League premierships with Western Suburbs.
Ferguson, a goal-kicking centre, got the nod following the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships held in Redcliffe last week.
NSW Combined High Schools, who Ferguson represented, were beaten in the under 18s final by hosts Queensland Secondary Schools.
The 2022 squad is poised to tour Fiji later in the year.
* SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan remains without first-choice halves Ryan Glanville (shoulder) and Jason Keelan (quad) because of injury.
Kurt Donoghue, who helped fill the void in recent outings, has been named to play Jersey Flegg for the Newcastle Knights this weekend.
Angus Ernst may continue being an option against Lakes at Townson Oval on Sunday.
* NEWCASTLE RL officials may have called off the entire round last weekend, but Cessnock Sportsground still hosted a Jersey Flegg fixture on Saturday.
