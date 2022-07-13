Macquarie Scorpions not planning to face Will Smith in round 16

MACQUARIE coach Steve Kidd hasn't planned on coming up against NRL player Will Smith when the Scorpions tackle Central at Toronto this weekend.
Kidd remains doubtful that Smith, recently cleared to play Newcastle Rugby League for the rest of this season, will line up for the Butcher Boys in round 16 just two months after last appearing for the Gold Coast Titans.
Advertisement
Talks are reportedly ongoing between Central and Smith, but a deal has yet to be confirmed.
"We haven't been too concerned about it and personally I don't think he [Smith] will play," Kidd said.
"It would be great if he did and great for the competition, but not planning on seeing him this weekend."
IN THE NEWS:
Macquarie and Central will now clash on Sunday, pushed back 24 hours from the original draw to allow Lyall Peacock Field more time to recover from the region's latest rainfall.
Kidd said the Scorpions have barely trained at the club's headquarters during the past month.
"We actually went over and trained at Stockton on Saturday morning after the round got called off," he said.
Having played 12 straight games this campaign, Kidd said last weekend's unplanned "break" was beneficial for his squad as the finals race heats up.
Macquarie sits fifth on the competition ladder, one point shy of upcoming opponents Central.
Jeremy Gibson is expected back in the Scorpions' halves following a recent concussion while captain Liam Higgins (calf) should be fit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.