RYAN McCormack spent three years coaching the Maitland Blacks.
Now the veteran fly-half has the job of directing a young and exciting backline on the field.
McCormack is set to start his second match in place of Kiwi playmaker Harerangi Meihana (shoulder) when the Blacks take on Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Meihana damaged his shoulder in the 66-7 rout of Southern Beaches a month ago and is awaiting a specialist to return from holidays next week before learning the full extent of the injury.
"Ryan stepped up against Carlton and played pretty well," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "He certainly has a good footy brain and knows how to manage a team around the park. He will give us some direction. Pat Batey is an option at 10 but his form at fullback has been so good."
As well as Meihana, captain Chris Logan tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and prop Tom Vincent tore ligaments in his ankle. Neither will play again this season.
Prop Harry Chapman is hoped to be back in a fortnight from a pec injury, but fellow bookends Devante Manu and Peter Betham have pulled the pin for the season.
Injuries and departures aside, Cunningham has a number of players flooded in and unable to train and possibly play this weekend.
"Angus Taylor (lock) lives at Miller's Forrest and is cut off," Cunningham said. "There are a couple of boys stuck at Gillieston Heights which is like an island. Jock Barry lives out the back of Dungog and hasn't been able to get into town. Riley Leadley lives at Paterson and is cut off. If they can get out they will definitely play. Gillieston Heights residents have been told to expect to be stranded for another week.
"We will only have the bones at training. There is not point stressing about it. There is nothing you can do.
"I'm sure every club is in the same boat. Even in Newy, they would be struggling to get a dry ground to train on."
