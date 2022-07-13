"Angus Taylor (lock) lives at Miller's Forrest and is cut off," Cunningham said. "There are a couple of boys stuck at Gillieston Heights which is like an island. Jock Barry lives out the back of Dungog and hasn't been able to get into town. Riley Leadley lives at Paterson and is cut off. If they can get out they will definitely play. Gillieston Heights residents have been told to expect to be stranded for another week.