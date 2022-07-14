MAITLAND
Position: 1st (23 points)
Advertisement
Still To Play: 4 - Kurri on July 16 (H), Souths on July 30 (A), Macquarie on Aug 7 (H), Cessnock on Aug 13/14 (A).
Lowdown: Pickers in box seat to make it back-to-back minor premierships.
CESSNOCK
Position: 2nd (18 points)
Still To Play: 4 - Wyong on July 16 (H), Entrance on July 30 (H), Central on Aug 7 (A), Maitland on Aug 13/14 (H).
Lowdown: In-form Goannas face finals contenders all the way home.
SOUTHS
Position: 3rd (18 points)
Still To Play: 5 - Lakes on July 17 (H), Macquarie on July 23 (A), Maitland on July 30 (H), Wests on Aug 7 (A), Kurri on Aug 13/14 (A).
Lowdown: Lions in a position to pounce playing bottom three teams.
CENTRAL
Position: 4th (17 points)
Still To Play: 6 - Macquarie on July 17 (A), Kurri on July 19 (H), Lakes on July 26 (H), Kurri on July 30 (A), Cessnock on Aug 7 (H), Entrance on Aug 13/14 (H).
Lowdown: Upcoming challenge for Butcher Boys is two games in three days.
MACQUARIE
Advertisement
Position: 5th (16 points)
Still To Play: 6 - Central on July 17 (H), Souths on July 23 (H), Wests on July 26 (A), Wyong on July 30 (H), Maitland on Aug 7 (A), Lakes on Aug 13/14 (A).
Lowdown: Scorpions keen to lock down top-five spot sooner rather than later.
IN THE NEWS:
WYONG
Advertisement
Position: 6th (12 points)
Still To Play: 4 - Cessnock on July 16 (A), Macquarie on July 30 (A), Kurri on Aug 6 (H), Wests on Aug 13/14 (H).
Lowdown: Roos hoping for a late-season surge to reach play-offs.
THE ENTRANCE
Position: 7th (12 points)
Still To Play: 4 - Wests on July 17 (H), Cessnock on July 30 (A), Lakes on Aug 7 (H), Central on Aug 13/14 (A).
Advertisement
Lowdown: Tricky, but not impossible, to make semis.
WESTS
Position: 8th (4 points)
Still To Play: 6 - Entrance on July 17 (A), Lakes on July 20 (H), Macquarie on July 26 (H), Lakes on July 30 (A), Souths on Aug 7 (H), Wyong on Aug 13/14 (A).
Lowdown: Rosellas desperate to avoid the wooden spoon.
Advertisement
LAKES
Position: 9th (4 points)
Still To Play: 7 - Souths on July 17 (A), Wests on July 20 (A), Kurri on July 23 (A), Central on July 26 (A), Wests on July 30 (H), Entrance on Aug 7 (A), Macquarie on Aug 13/14 (H).
Lowdown: Busiest period with five games in 19 days.
KURRI
Position: 10th (4 points)
Advertisement
Still To Play: 6 - Maitland on July 16 (A), Central on July 19 (A), Lakes on July 23 (H), Central on July 30 (H), Wyong on Aug 6 (A), Souths on Aug 13/14 (H).
Lowdown: A difficult end to a difficult campaign for the Bulldogs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.