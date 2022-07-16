James Chapman is well-known in Newcastle for his work in local theatre, but lately the 28-year-old actor has been dabbling in some podcasting. His latest endeavour is the Man Eaters podcast, "the only true crime podcast on the internet where all the killers are real animals".
I gave it a listen, mostly to be nice as he's my mate, but then I found myself far more intrigued than I expected. "Surely this can't have actually happened?" I found myself thinking while listening to some very disturbing true stories.
"It's up to nearly 7000 streams in total since it started in September last year, and there's really big podcasts that get that in five minutes, but the interesting thing for me is 60 to 70 per cent are from the US. I don't know why, but for me that's really good," Chapman says.
He started Man Eaters during the lockdowns last year, and he's since released 25 episodes covering violent and aggressive animals from all over the world. Among others he covers lions in Kenya, emus in Australia, the sloth bear of Mysore in India and even an orca whale at SeaWorld in Florida.
Chapman has been interested in animals attacking humans his entire life.
"I remember when I was younger I was a bit of an insomniac, going down Wikipedia rabbit holes reading weird things," he says.
"For some reason when I lived with my parents I read the entire article on 'The Chumpawat Tiger'. I revisited that when I was a bit older. It clicked; if I'm interested, someone else would be interested."
He's right. I'm not a huge podcast fan, but I like this podcast because it shows the vulnerability of people and the power of nature in a riveting way. It forces me to consider my existence as a human in the natural world.
"I do worry people think I might be glorifying the hunting of these animals. I worry people think I'm pro hunter. I'm not pro hunter, thinking you should go out and kill a lion like the dentist did," Chapman says.
(In 2015 an American dentist named Walter Palmer killed Cecil the African lion who was being studied for conservation purposes. It made news and caused outrage worldwide.)
Chapman spoke of conservationist Jim Corbett who regularly wrote about the dangers of deforestation. He killed many man-eating tigers including the Champawat tiger, not out of joy but because they posed a threat to human life.
"He acknowledged that most man-eating big cats did so because of human actions (failed hunting attempt, habitat loss and epidemics and so on)," Chapman says.
He hopes his listeners can see beyond the acts of the animals.
"It's not demonising or glorifying - a lot of the time we wrap up and say 'We found the reason why this happened'. If we hadn't interfered, if we hadn't put Tillikum the killer whale in captivity, he wouldn't have killed anyone," Chapman says.
Previously Chapman created podcasts about theatre, and giving advice. He's learned a bit since then.
"I did a podcast on and off during the first 2020 lockdown, just like everyone else," he says.
"They were all fun, learning skills and stuff like that, but I never felt like I was actually being real. They always felt like I was imitating another podcast. This was the first time I've done one where I was, like, this is actually a unique idea."
He writes his own scripts, and much of the information he shares comes from places like Wikipedia or documentaries. It's easy to read up on the animals behind the different Man Eater episodes, but what makes his podcast interesting is his storytelling style and the way he's curated the collection. He also occasionally includes some harrowing sound clips.
He's even blended his theatre background with his podcasting knowledge. Earlier this year he played the chimpanzee Trevor in a local play (a comedy) of the same name. Trevor was written by Nick Jones and based on the true events of 2009 when a pet chimpanzee, Travis, violently attacked and maimed its owner's friend in Connecticut.
"That was research for me," Chapman says.
It takes him about a week to produce each episode, from researching to recording to editing.
"My goal is to get to 50 episodes by the end of the year and reach 10,000 streams," Chapman says.
