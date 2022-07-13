Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby Union: Beaches hooker Ben Park rides wave from Baa-Baas to Aussie Schoolboys side

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 13 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDING TALL: Kotara High student and Southern Beaches junior Ben Park has been selected in the Australian Schoolboys squad to tour Japan.

BEN Park was taken aback when his name was read out in the Australian Schoolboys side to tour Japan.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.