BEN Park was taken aback when his name was read out in the Australian Schoolboys side to tour Japan.
He should not have been. The Kotara High Student and Southern Beaches hooker had helped steer NSW Barbarians to the final of the national titles, going down 22-14 to NSW 1 at Knox Grammar School on Saturday
"I was so surprised I hesitated for a bit," Park said. "There was a kid call Bailey Park in one of the other teams. Then they said from NSW Barbarians and it sunk in that it was me."
The Aussie Schoolboys leave for Japan on Saturday September 24 and will play games against three state selection schoolboy teams over a week.
Park, who stands 188cm tall and is the grandson of late South Newcastle rugby league great Barry Lawrence, started the final at hooker for the Barbarians and played the last 20 minutes in the second-row.
"Everyone says I'm too tall for hooker but it's my preferred position," Park said. "The fact I can play anywhere in the pack probably helps with selection."
Nelson Bay outside centre William Clarke was also in the Barbarians team which was among four NSW sides to compete at the championships.
** Lake Macquarie are looking forward to playing some rugby on Saturday even if it is mate against mate.
It has been almost a month since the Roos were punted from Premier Rugby to Divisional, where they will field two teams. They were given a round off to regroup before a washout then general bye.
The teams have been split with the younger players in one and the more experienced in the other.
On Saturday, they will go head to head at Walters Park.
The axing didn't sit well with everyone and about 10 first graders have departed. The Roos' teams start on zero points and will need a minor miracle to feature in the semis. Easts are fourth on 16 points. There are also logistical issues. The teams play together once in seven rounds which means medical staff and volunteers need to be split.
