The salmon are back bigger than Ben Hur this week providing plenty of sport and lifting school holiday spirits.
"It came good last Friday just as we discussed," said a somewhat vindicated Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point.
"The weather broke through Friday and by Saturday conditions were beautiful with a cracking afternoon run-in tide that saw the number of boats in the channel swell to nearly 40 by my count.
"I took a walk along Blacksmiths breakwall Saturday arvo and it was on from about 2pm to dark.
"I was seeing a lot relieved anglers getting out and having some fun on their boats or on the banks.
"It was shoulder to shoulder with rods bending, birds working, those with shorter rods were getting snagged and hearts were getting broken.
"They were getting big fleshy salmon, up to 3.5kg and 60cm in size, using pillies, prawns, silver chromes.
"There was also tailor and some nice bream in the mix.
"I saw one kid, he was carrying two big bloodied salmon. Proud as punch that he'd tackled these big fish off the rocks.
"He wasn't letting them go and I wouldn't be surprised if he slept with them that night.
"All up it was just good to see the spirits of so many depressed fishos lift.
"Great school holiday fun and long overdue."
Randal Mason from Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club reports these salmon are incredibly well conditioned, indicating they're feeding well.
"Probably explains why squid are so hard to come by at the moment," Randal said.
"Some people don't like the salmon, but I'm not complaining. The oily flesh is great bait for snapper."
Jason expects it will be on again this weekend.
"Saturday morning could be the pick coming off the full moon Thursday night and some big tides that will see the run-in swing to mid-morning," he said.
"There's been plenty of tidal movement which always get the fish going, and the run-in tide is the key to the salmon I reckon."
Inshore opportunities will continue this weekend once the swell backs down.
"And it did ease reasonably quick last weekend," Jason said.
"There's been reports of nice snapper in close and coming off the rocks this week.
"The sou-westerly will start backing off Friday as the wind swings nor-west.
"Some brave souls might head to the shelf although I reckon there's too much current out there at the moment and the water might still be too warm for yellowfin.
"But I believe there will be decent opportunities to fish places like the Farm and down towards Texas on the Saturday.
"I spoke to some guys last weekend who headed that way.
"It was hard work they said, but they got a 12kg kingfish, a big trag and some bonito.
"There's still lot of tailor around in close, flathead and even bonito.
"Water is not too bad a colour - a bit of green tinge which I believe can be advantageous for snapper."
There will be salmon and tailor on the beaches if you can find any sand after the recent huge seas.
"It was washing up into the sand dunes along Blacksmiths last weekend," Jason said.
"Places like Bar Beach have been stripped, and we all saw that footage of that couple getting washed off Nobbys breakwall.
"But there's been plenty of bird action off Moon Island this week and it's always good fishing after a stir up."
Lake Macquarie remains milk coffee in colour with some patches dirtier than others, but there's been some nice fish about according to Troy Terrill from Charlestown Anglers (CA).
Troy took out CA's first comp of the new season last weekend courtesy of a big jewie that went 100cm, easing home just ahead of a fast finishing Brad Morton.
Troy reports anglers weighed tailor, flathead, salmon, drummer, mulloway and some very nice bream.
Randal Mason reports there's trevally and luderick about both in the lake and up at Port Stephens.
And with this soapy water about, it won't surprise to see a few more drummer coming off the rocks once things settle down.
Hot Tackle will hold their million dollar clearance sale at McDonald Jones Stadium this weekend.
Doors are open Friday 9am-7pm, Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 9am-4pm with $1000 Hot tackle shopping spree Lucky door prizes every day.
Shoutout also to Hot Tackle and Zoomy Lures who will be providing prizes for Teralba Lakesiders Junior Fishing Tournament being held August 27-28.
For more information, check the fishing club's Facebook page.
