A man facing a range of charges over an alleged car-jacking and pursuit in the Hunter last week has failed in a bid for freedom.
Jake Dawson applied for bail when he faced Maitland Local Court on Wednesday afternoon, with defence solicitor George McCarley saying the 33-year-old was willing to abide by any conditions placed on him by the court.
Mr McCarley said Mr Dawson had struggled with drug abuse but had recently made inroads into turning his life around by way of work as a tree-lopper.
But magistrate Ron Maiden said the prosecution case appeared to be "extremely strong" and that Mr Dawson faced a likelihood of a "very lengthy" custodial sentence if convicted of the driving or car-jacking charges he faced.
Mr Dawson has been charged with dangerous driving in a police pursuit, assault with intent to take or drive a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, entering a dwelling with intent to steal and two counts of negligent driving.
Police allege Mr Dawson was driving a black Mazda that failed to stop when directed to do so at Cessnock last Thursday, which resulted in a pursuit.
The chase was terminated for safety reasons.
Police allege the vehicle stopped at Weston before Mr Dawson approached a Mitsubishi Magna parked nearby and forced a 67-year-old woman from the car - which he drove from the scene.
The PolAir police helicopter soon found the vehicle and Mr Dawson at Beresfield, where he was arrested allegedly trying to access two vehicles in a garage.
He will face Maitland Local Court again on September 7.
