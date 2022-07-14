On Sunday, July 17, Melbourne-based comedian Aidan Jones is coming to the Newcastle Comedy Club at 5pm to perform his show, "Taco" all about his journey to meet his biological father in 2019.
The show explores the complexity of racial identity in an increasingly cosmopolitan world where things are never just black and white.
Thirty one years ago, Jones' mother returned from a backpacking trip in South America to discover she was pregnant.
"The story is I'm half Colombian. I grew up in Adelaide with two white parents, met my real dad for the first time in my life when I was 28," Jones says.
Before it was the name of his show, Jones gave himself the nickname 'Taco' because people would always ask him where he was from, and being 'Taco' made him feel like he was taking ownership of my Latin-American heritage - it helped to answer that question. But then people would tell him off for having a racist nickname. Jones explores this and more on Sunday.
"It's captured people because of the story. I've been doing this current one in one form or another since 2019," he says.
Jones resists the label of storyteller, he prefers comedian, but this particular show is all about his true experience, he thinks people like his comedy because he tells the truth and keeps it authentic.
Jones has performed comedy for the last 11 years, and this is his third solo show he's put on. It's the one that's sold really well in the festivals. In August he'll be performing Taco at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival while simultaneously developing a new show too.
He's excited to come up for the gig. Jones performed comedy once before either in Newcastle or Wollongong, but sadly he can't remember which city it was. He came with Sydney's Comedy Store, a stand-up comedy club. Every Wednesday they alternate between the two rivalry destinations. Despite his foggy memory, Jones is excited to pay a bit more attention during this journey into regional New South Wales.
Opening for Jones will be Mathew Vasquez another Melbourne-based Latin American comedian; Vasquez is Chilean.
