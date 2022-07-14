Newcastle Herald
Melbourne comedian Aidan Jones to perform his 'Taco' show at Newcastle Comedy Club

By Alex Morris
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
Taco is coming: Comedian Aidan Jones appears at Newcastle Comedy Club on Sunday, July 17.

On Sunday, July 17, Melbourne-based comedian Aidan Jones is coming to the Newcastle Comedy Club at 5pm to perform his show, "Taco" all about his journey to meet his biological father in 2019.

