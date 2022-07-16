Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

A rare 19th century ship figurehead found in a Taree garden is keeping her mysterious secrets | History

By Mike Scanlon
July 16 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MYSTERY FIND: The rare ship figurehead found up the NSW coast. Picture: Mike Scanlon

HER wooden eyes stare sightless into eternity. She is dressed in an old-fashioned style and decaying from old age. Not unusual considering this nameless object - a rare 19th century ship figure head - may be about 150 years old.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.