Cricket Australia goes into bat for Newcastle in quest to secure new facilities and top-class games

"The vision is to create a residential, sporting and entertainment precinct. Hunter Park has significant potential to host elite cricket matches that attracts fans and visitors alike to the region, as well as provide training and administration facilities that will support Greater Hunter representative and community cricket as well as the broader community ... whilst No.1 Sportsground is the short-term answer to ensure girls and boys across the Hunter can witness elite cricket in their own backyard, the ideal location for our future home in Newcastle is at the Hunter Park precinct.