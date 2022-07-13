Pair charged over string of alleged break-ins at Newcastle businesses

Police have charged two people over a series of alleged break-ins at businesses in suburbs around Newcastle recently.
The pair was arrested on Monday night after police found them allegedly conducting surveillance on shops at Georgetown.
Advertisement
Checks revealed the man and woman were wanted over a string of alleged break and enter, malicious damage and theft cases at commercial properties in Wallsend, Broadmeadow and Charlestown in recent weeks.
Both were under the supervision of Community Corrections - and the man was on bail - when the alleged offences occurred.
They remain in custody.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.