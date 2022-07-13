Gwandalan man charged with possessing child abuse material

Australian Federal Police investigators have charged a Central Coast man with possessing child abuse material, the agency said this week.
The investigation began in February, when the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the USA relating to the upload of child abuse material to Google Drive.
Officers from the AFP Eastern Command Child Protection Operations and the NSW Police Force executed a search warrant at a Gwandalan home, where they seized two devices allegedly containing child abuse material.
A 37-year-old male resident has been charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material.
Detective Superintendent Craig Bellis said the case was a timely reminder that those who allegedly commit vile crimes were in the sights of the AFP.
"AFP Child Protection investigators work around the clock to combat the exploitation and abuse of children," he said.
"The community can be assured that those who are identified as taking part in these abhorrent crimes will not get away with it - we will find you."
The AFP and its partners are committed to stopping child exploitation and abuse and the ACCCE is driving a collaborative national approach to combatting child abuse.
The ACCCE brings together specialist expertise and skills in a central hub, supporting investigations into online child sexual exploitation and developing prevention strategies focused on creating a safer online environment.
