Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, July 15, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 14 2022 - 5:30pm
Letters: Animal rescue group stepped up to help

SUE Barker and her exceptional volunteers at Dog Rescue Newcastle went above and beyond to rescue 20 cats and dogs from a car on Newcastle foreshore last weekend.

