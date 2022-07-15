A home of undeniable quality

5 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Hidden behind a verdant, landscaped facade is a spacious period home that seamlessly balances original 1920s character with low maintenance modern style.
Brimming with character and charm enabling superior family living and the ultimate in entertaining.
Boasting a fabulous floorplan plus traditional touches including high ornate plaster ceilings and polished timber floors, you'll love the choice of spacious living areas and brilliant separation for parents.
Curl up by the cosy fireplace or head to the open plan family room, anchored by a Caesarstone island kitchen.
You can be swimming at beautiful Bar Beach in under five minutes or catching a coffee in Darby Street, Beaumont Street, or The Junction in just a short stroll.
