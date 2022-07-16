Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Food

Two Newcastle apiarists predict honey crisis won't hit home until spring

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
July 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Necessary process: Mayfield beekeeper Neil Liviingstone has had his hives and bees in Mayfield destroyed by the DPI.

As grim as the news has been in the beekeeping field due to the discovery of varroa mites, which could ruin the Hunter area industry, Newcastle apiarists are maintaining a glimmer of hope.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.