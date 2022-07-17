Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, July 18, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 17 2022 - 5:30pm
Letters: RBA's erroneous advice added to hardship

THE RBA got it wrong. Instead of continuing low interest rates as optimistically predicted by RBA governor Philip Lowe, we now have much higher rates and average mortgages struggling to find an extra $200 per month. In response to increased repayments to banks, landlords are increasing rents to their tenants. The RBA governor, through his erroneous advice, has added to hardship, as home buyers continued to borrow, in the expectation that interest rates wouldn't rise much, if at all. ('We've had our Phil', Newcastle Herald, 7/7).

