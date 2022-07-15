Letters: Look to technology in the wake of floods

YOUR correspondent ('Science isn't a popular vote', Letters, 7/7) rejects the assertion by an earlier correspondent that 99 per cent of climatologists acknowledge climate change. In support, he names a few Australian and American "scientists" who have questioned or opposed climate change. An interesting list. Bob Carter (who died in 2016) heads the list; most of his publications and views were rejected by other climate experts and in 2012 it was revealed that he received US$1667 a month from anti-climate-change think tank The Heartland Institute as part of the program "to pay high-profile individuals who regularly and publicly counter the alarmist warming message", so he was hardly scientifically impartial. Next is William Kikinmonth, also a member of the Heartland Institute. A retired meteorologist, he was head of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's national climate centre for 12 years to 1998, but the centre did not actually research climate change during his tenure. He is an adviser to several climate science denial groups. Then comes Garth Partridge, a well-credentialed scientist who agrees with the dominant scientific view that climate change is real but disputes the potential impact. I won't list the Americans except to say that they seem to have been dismissed by the scientific community.