Letters: Look to technology in the wake of floods

FARMERS are doing it tough after the big wet.
One of the major problems is the inability to access the water-soaked land by tractor and other heavy machinery.
It is vital that the paddocks are sewn at particular times of the seasons and tractors will just become bogged in the current conditions.
Now is the time for technology to step up and develop drones that can do the job. I have seen stories about drones being used to plant trees, so why can they not be used to sew pastures?
I can envisage drones continuing to deliver many roles in agriculture. And think about the savings relating to fuel costs. Surely the only handbrake on this idea would be from the machinery manufacturing industry.
Technology is the way of the future and the floods have provided the vehicle to promote the use of drones in agriculture.
MR Devey used the Oregon Petition as an organisation that disputed the fact that rejected the claim of human-caused catastrophic climate change ('Science isn't a popular vote', Letters, 7/7). I researched this group and the following speaks for itself.
The petition was organised and circulated by Arthur B. Robinson, president of the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine (described as "a small independent research group") in 1998, and again in 2007. Frederick Seitz, then chairman of the George C. Marshall Institute, wrote a supporting cover letter, signed as "Past President National Academy of Sciences USA, President Emeritus Rockefeller University". "In a highly unusual move, the National Academy held a press conference to disclaim the mailing and distance itself from its former president."
Robinson asserted in 2008 that the petition has over 31,000 signatories, with 9000 of these holding a PhD degree. Most signatories with a PhD hold their degree in engineering. The 2009 report of the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) - a group that "disputes the reality of man-made climate change" - lists 31,478 degreed signatories, including 9029 with PhDs.
The list has been criticised for its lack of verification, with pranksters successfully submitting the names of Charles Darwin, a member of the Spice Girls and characters from Star Wars, and getting them briefly included on the list.
YOUR correspondent ('Science isn't a popular vote', Letters, 7/7) rejects the assertion by an earlier correspondent that 99 per cent of climatologists acknowledge climate change. In support, he names a few Australian and American "scientists" who have questioned or opposed climate change. An interesting list. Bob Carter (who died in 2016) heads the list; most of his publications and views were rejected by other climate experts and in 2012 it was revealed that he received US$1667 a month from anti-climate-change think tank The Heartland Institute as part of the program "to pay high-profile individuals who regularly and publicly counter the alarmist warming message", so he was hardly scientifically impartial. Next is William Kikinmonth, also a member of the Heartland Institute. A retired meteorologist, he was head of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's national climate centre for 12 years to 1998, but the centre did not actually research climate change during his tenure. He is an adviser to several climate science denial groups. Then comes Garth Partridge, a well-credentialed scientist who agrees with the dominant scientific view that climate change is real but disputes the potential impact. I won't list the Americans except to say that they seem to have been dismissed by the scientific community.
Your correspondent then mentions the Oregon Petition, with its 31,000 signatures. Another project from the Heartland Institute, it was put together in 1997 and calls on the US government to reject the Kyoto Agreement and any similar proposals. The list of signatories includes Jeri Halliwell (Spice Girls, anyone?), Charles Darwin and a number of Star Wars characters. More than 9000 of the signatures belong to engineers and in fact one analysis showed that only 39 signatories were actually climatologists. It has been widely discredited (and is also very much out of date) and these days only seems to be cited by desperate deniers.
I really don't think your correspondent has made his case.
SO many correspondents make vitriolic attacks on political leaders instead of addressing their party policies. Adam Bandt in particular has come in for criticism, particularly for not standing in front of the Australian flag when giving a presser. This habit of using flags as backdrops and as badges in lapels is of comparatively recent origin, and in my opinion, adds nothing to the content of the media release. The Greens is a global party and believes that we must endeavour to co-operate on all issues, especially climate chaos. If we don't, our planet is doomed. What we do in Australia affects the whole world, especially our Pacific Island friends.
When it comes to representing the community the Greens stand out. There has always been a majority of women and the current members in Canberra include two First Nations and one Muslim - all women.
I WAS interested to read Peta Credlin's article last week. As usual coming from the Murdoch stable, where all their journalists are political and climate change experts, I was not disappointed by her lame efforts to diffuse the current weather patterns. She concentrated on past flood levels in an effort to get her one-sided view accepted, however she conveniently bypassed all the facts. She did not mention the record temperatures that have been recorded overseas, such as when the temperature reached 40c in an altitude never experienced before, nor did she mention the rise in sea levels or the water temperature rise in the oceans. It seems all of those who work for the Fox network cannot accept the reality that they are in fact not believed by the majority. I must admit I do watch both the ABC and Fox in an effort to get a balanced result however with Fox I find it more comical than factual.
ROBERT Green ('Unemployment rate', Letters, 14/7), I could not agree more. I cannot believe that society is prepared to acknowledge and believe fantasyland unemployment figure reporting. This is only one of the mechanisms propping up a flawed industrial relations system initiated by Hawke and "perfected" by Howard. The Herald cartoon of 14/7 supports this view. It is time for change. Are you listening, federal government?
WE all know a Supercars supporter asking locals not to write letters about Supercars isn't ironic. A black fly in your chardonnay is ironic. Rain on your wedding day is ironic. Finding ten thousand spoons when all you need is one knife is ironic. Don't ya think?
IN reply to Raymond Stewart and John Cooper ('Victory for common sense' and 'System mess', Letters, 12/7), I agree 100 per cent. When are the leaders of this country going to ensure industry, business and home users with a guaranteed power supply by going nuclear? It appears they are hell bent on turning our wonderful country into a third world nation. Keep coal fired power stations running until alternatives can guarantee enough power to satisfy all. Nuclear has to be part of the mix.
AT last, a transcript from the parliamentary hearing regarding the Barilaro scandal has been referred to ICAC.
THE church is on the highest hill, but no soaking dog would swim there for help, only to be prodded back in.
AUSTRALIA is now beyond mask mandates! Beside the 40 Australian deaths a day. All I read from the health sector is to be cautious. As an absolute minimum, after being dumbed down by political influence. So please tell us who are these experts that you always seem to hide behind? Take personal responsibility for doing your job, don't just tell us to! If you need a point of reference, ask WHO how to stop pandemics because it's painfully obvious you need help.
IN only two months in office, Albo is about to end automatic deportation for Kiwis convicted of serious crimes in Australia, give Kiwis an easy path to Australian citizenship and the right to vote in a federal election. I wonder if Albo will maintain the moratorium on the petrol excise of 22 cents per litre for those feeling the pressures of rate rises, inflation and rising energy bills. Maybe he is too busy organising a referendum for the "Voice"? I suppose we should be thankful he has spent most of his time overseas donating our money to the hardships of other nations.
