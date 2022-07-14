Supercars is poised to race in Newcastle in March 2023 and for the following four years after applying for heritage approval until 2027.
The motor racing championship's application to extend its Heritage NSW approval for the Newcastle 500 identifies March 10 to 12 as "tentative" dates for the race's return in 2023.
"That permit would allow all key stakeholders, including Supercars, Destination NSW and City of Newcastle, to discuss the future of the event beyond 2023," a Supercars spokesperson said on Thursday.
"We look forward to working with our key stakeholders on securing this event for Newcastle in the future."
The application all but confirms that the Newcastle round will shift from being the championship finale to the season-opener.
Supercars signed a deal last month with the new South Australian Labor government for Adelaide to host the season-ending round until 2026.
Newcastle hosted its first Supercars round as a season-ender in November 2017 and was meant to stage another four races under a five-year deal with the motor sport organisation, but the 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supercars had hoped to bring back the Newcastle 500 in March this year as a season opener, but the summer Omicron outbreak ruined those plans.
The city has not hosted a race since late 2019.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the 2023 event would be the last under the council's existing five-year agreement.
"The future of the Newcastle 500 beyond the final race is a decision of the NSW government in the first instance, requiring a new agreement between Destination NSW and Supercars Australia," the spokesperson said.
"Any inclusion of Newcastle as a potential host city for another five years will be subject to broad community and stakeholder consultation, to be undertaken by City of Newcastle, and a decision of the elected council."
Supercars chief executive officer Shane Howard said after the March postponement that the Newcastle 500 would "definitely be back in the city this year", but that expectation has now vanished.
The lack of a 2022 event means fans will miss their last chance to see the Holden Commodore brand race on the streets of Newcastle.
General Motors will replace the defunct Holden brand in the series next year with its Chevrolet Camaro.
The race organisers' heritage approval, for works or activities in the historic Coal River and Newcastle Government House precincts, lapsed three months ago.
City of Newcastle has written to Heritage NSW supporting Supercars' application to renew the approval.
"Landowners consent is given to Supercars Australia to undertake necessary temporary works required to deliver the Newcastle 500 event during this period, on the land controlled by CN within the State Heritage listed Coal River Precinct and Newcastle Government House and Domain," the council letter says.
Supercars' application to Heritage NSW says the track fencing, grandstands and other infrastructure will require six weeks of construction and take three weeks to dismantle and remove.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
