Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Subscriber

Parklea jail stabbing: Accused murderer Emmett Sheard claims he was not 'humiliated', out for revenge

SR
By Sam Rigney
July 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Black.

NEWCASTLE man Emmett Sheard claims he wasn't embarrassed about being bashed by another inmate in a packed holding cell at a Sydney jail and wasn't out for "revenge" when a few minutes later he repeatedly stabbed the man to death.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.