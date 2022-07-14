Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Subscriber

New Lambton baby murder: accused Jie Smith's story 'entirely possible'

By Margaret Scheikowski
July 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCUSED: Jie William Smith is on trial accused of murdering a baby at New Lambton in 2019. On Thursday, Crown prosecutor Neil Adams, SC, and defence barrister Paul Rosser, QC, delivered their closing addresses.

A scenario put forward by a man accused of murdering a six-month-old baby at New Lambton in 2019 was "entirely possible" as an explanation for the fatal injuries, a jury has been told.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.