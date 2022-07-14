Nicholas Thoroughgood's I Hope It's Not Raining in London has been produced twice before, courtesy of Bearfoot Theatre, a local company focused on developing original works.
This 2022 iteration carries an ambitious subtitle of being the "the final draft" in promotional material and is set up for success, following the runaway local success and publication of another Bearfoot offering, Playing Face, by Cassie Hamilton, in 2019.
London follows two characters purged of their memories as they find themselves trapped in a mysterious room with nothing but each other and various items from their old lives.
It features a cast of four players that interchange between the pair of protagonists and a duo of supporting technicians that contribute to lighting, props, and even play minor roles - which combination you see depends on the performance.
The One - shared by Carl Gregory and Stephanie Rochet - has been in the room much longer than The Other - shared by Anna Lambert and Samuel Jenkins - is a newcomer.
Gregory is a prolific and capable actor, but something about his age just made the character less sympathetic and emotionally immature than his predecessors in the role.
Meanwhile, Lambert is a solid and balanced performer, and this shines through as the character remembers both her sense of humour as well as the traumas she's endured.
Riley McLean directs, assisted by Jack Twelvetree.
My conclusion is that the best incarnation of the script would probably be a middle ground between this year's offering's tightness and the more thorough lore of the version staged in 2019.
