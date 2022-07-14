There are two sides to every story, but whose version is correct, and does being correct even matter when a large amount of harm is caused?
In Eden, local playwright Daniel Scott explores the lengthy road to recovery after confronting one's childhood trauma through the character of Carla, a recently published poet.
The play is punctuated with projections set to Carla's writing that reflect her current emotions as she tries to explain her experiences to her best friend.
That is, save for one slideshow in which she muses on her deep connection to Africa, implying it to be a motherland for her, something otherwise unreferenced in the rest of the show.
It is these occasional moments of disconnect and seemingly inconsistent internal logic that make it blatantly obvious that, much like Carla in her recovery, Eden is a work in progress, a draft put onto the stage without due development and fine-toothed comb.
The plot is not dire, arriving at its divisive destination with a sound progression, but is marred every now and then by a stilted vernacular - dialogue that, I'm sure, a workshop would have made more natural.
Still, it has made for a reasonably enjoyable production under the considerate direction of Janet Nelson, and in the hands of four very capable actors.
Denni Mannile plays a fiery Carla and seems to have researched her character's understandable fragility well, portraying realistic hair triggers when she feels boxed in by people not believing her or her experiences invalidated.
As her best friend Ginnie, Sandy Aldred is the glue of the story, mitigating arguments between characters so that everybody can get their points - and the script's thesis - out.
They are joined by Mark Williamson as Carla's boyfriend Tom, who has a dark past, and a particularly vibrant Howard Rawlinson as Carla's Italian father Luigi.
These performers must collaborate to create some of the most polarising situations seen in theatre, with the audience supporting one character's perspective in one moment before considering an alternate take the next.
It's a little dizzying - certainly in today's #MeToo culture of believing victims when they speak up - but it's certainly a very complex and realistic portrayal of the issue at hand.
Sometimes, victims just don't get the closure they desire, but don't necessarily need, and sometimes, an abuser will never recognise the impact of their actions.
Craig Barnes, a seasoned collaborator with Nelson in her productions, has designed a simple but practical set, with projections between the poetry interludes depicted the beautiful view of the water beyond the chaos unfolding in the cottage.
For Eden to have a season across two venues - it previously played to Brunker Community Theatre at the start of July - and in concurrence with multiple other original scripts is a commendable success for this theatre community, and I'd encourage anyone reading to support local work purely on this metric.
