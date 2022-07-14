Greg Prichard: Queensland produced a classic State of Origin ambush in the decider

NSW got hit by a bus in State of Origin III that they should've seen coming, but didn't.
As I wrote here last week, the series decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday was going to be a different sort of game to the second game in neutral Perth, which was different again to game one in Sydney.
The clear and obvious hint from Queensland about how different the game would be came when coach Billy Slater named his side.
The Maroons had been flogged 44-12 in Perth, following on from a six-point win in Sydney, but the only change he made to the 17-man squad was a forced one, with second-rower Felise Kaufusi out due to well-documented personal reasons.
Slater had played 31 Origin games spread over 15 years for the Maroons. He knew the Queensland psyche as well as anyone and was putting faith in his players that he believed would be repaid with a much-improved performance. They did that in spades, with an incredibly intense, physical effort that laid the foundation for one of the greatest Origin wins we've seen, in one of the best Origin games.
It had everything, from the stunning start when three players were forced off in the first few minutes after taking heavy knocks to the head, to an actual fist-fight, to plenty of crunching defence, great plays, terrific tries and big mistakes that were costly.
Just by the way, I'm not saying players taking head knocks in tackles, or punching each other, are good things. I'm just saying it happened - and that it was most unusual that it did, which added to the drama.
But woven in and out of all of that were the tactical changes made by Slater and his coaching team that had such a big impact on the 22-12 win by the Maroons.
They were rocked by the withdrawal midway through their preparation of superstar five-eighth Cameron Munster, the game's best player at the moment, due to COVID-19.
No doubt before that they were planning to go out and rock the Blues and try to keep rocking them, but without Munster to spearhead their attack that approach became even more important with points likely to be harder to come by.
And rock NSW they did, throwing multiple defenders into every tackle early. Whether the third or sometimes even fourth man was actually needed or not, he was going to make his presence felt. NSW opened up pretty intense as well, but Queensland still had a slight edge in that area.
The Maroons were playing at home, where they had a phenomenal record in deciders, and they were going to use that advantage - with a parochial crowd screaming in support - by often doing enough to delay the play-the-ball just that fraction of a second to allow the defensive line to get set.
Pushing the envelope, rather than outright breaking the rules. Just playing smart, really. Players might've been pinged once or twice for it had it been a club game, but this was a series-deciding Origin game. Referees don't really want to be a factor.
NSW should've reacted on the run by throwing more people into tackles and staying in there a fraction longer themselves, forcing the Maroons to struggle the same way for some clean air.
It was a bit like game one in that respect, when the Maroons dominated the ruck. As a result, again similar to game one, the Maroons were able to get after NSW halfback Nathan Cleary when he was putting in clearing kicks.
Even when they knew they weren't going to get to Cleary before he kicked, they didn't pull out and continued on to knock him over several times. So he was constantly pressured and his kicking game suffered. Meanwhile, the kicking game of Queensland half Daly Cherry-Evans was outstanding.
The difference there was that Cherry-Evans had a fraction more time to get his kick in because when the Maroons had the ball NSW didn't dominate the ruck as well as the Maroons did the other way around.
And when NSW players who ran to put pressure on Cherry-Evans realised they weren't going to get to him before he kicked, they tended to slow down and either pull out or just cradle him.
They may as well have gone on with it and risked hitting him a fraction late a few times, to put more pressure on him. After all, Queensland were doing OK with that approach.
It's up the referee to judge and he was letting the close ones go. Again, the Maroons were just a bit smarter in that area and that was important. The difference in the quality of the kicking games obviously had a huge impact on the result. NSW were forced to play off their own line a lot and their defence eventually got tired.
Apart from the period during the first half in which NSW went from 6-0 down to 12-6 ahead, it was one of those lessons in Origin desperation and desire from Queensland that we'd seen so many times before.
The result was still in the balance until Ben Hunt swallowed up an attempted chip kick from Cleary and raced away to score in the 78th minute, but we all know the better team won.
And Slater certainly got the better of Blues coach Brad Fittler in the coaching stakes over the three-game series. Very impressive from a first-time coach.
Comparing the respective line-ups during the last five years, NSW should've won all five of those series. Instead they've won three. That's Origin. And that's Queensland. We shouldn't be surprised.
