These days, former South Newcastle coach Ben Cross is tied up with the Ipswich Jets, but his long and storied career rugby league and the NRL has come in contact with some of the biggest names in the sport.
From appearances with the Raiders, Storm and Newcastle Knights, to more than 40 rugby league games in England, coaching in the Newcastle local league, and a sensational fallout at the Brisbane Broncos in the wake of the COVID pandemic, Cross has just about seen it all.
He joins Barry Toohey in this week's episode of Toohey's News: The Podcast to look back on his career and the twists and turns along the way.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
