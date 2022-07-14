Northern NSW Football season set for another extension

Clubs are expecting a two-week extension of Northern NSW Football's premier competitions after a meeting on Wednesday night.
NNSWF held a joint online meeting of their premier competitions standing committees to seek feedback and ground assessments as well as present options on how to finish the 2022 seasons in the wake of unprecedented rainfall and washouts.
The Newcastle Herald was unable to gain a response from NNSWF on Thursday, but it is understood a two-week extension was on the cards and could be announced as early as Friday.
The likely extension comes after the season was already pushed back a week following the round one washout of all fixtures in March. They were moved to the weekend of August 20-21, in the men's NPL, which was to be the last round before their top five, four-week finals.
NNSWF football operations general manager Liam Bentley told the Herald in May that a further extension of the season remained a possibility but not a preferred option after the burden on volunteers of two COVID-hit seasons.
Meanwhile on Thursday, the round 15 NPLW match between Broadmeadow and Adamstown was moved to Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Friday night (6pm).
The NPLM round 20 first-grade match between Valentine and Broadmeadow was deferred because of Magic's participation in the Australia Cup round of 32 the following Thursday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
