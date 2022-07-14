Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Northern NSW Football season set for another extension

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 14 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern NSW Football season set for another extension

Clubs are expecting a two-week extension of Northern NSW Football's premier competitions after a meeting on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.