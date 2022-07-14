Jackson Baker edged out in round two J-Bay heat

Merewether's Jackson Baker bowed out in the elimination round of the J-Bay Open in South Africa on Thursday, losing to mate and countryman Callum Robson 12.93 to 10.4.
Robson led with an 8.17 two-wave total early and he pushed the tally to 10.5 with a 4.83.
Fellow Championship Tour rookie Baker found a quality wave approaching 15 minutes into the 45-minute heat to post a 5.23, which would have been higher if not for a fall at the finish.
Baker closed the gap with a 4.93, only for Robson to find a 5.93. It left Baker behind 11.6 to 10.16 and chasing a 6.37 heading into the last 15 minutes.
Both failed to improve their totals on one wave each before Baker celebrated a long, flowing ride inside the final six minutes. However, he gained only a 5.17 to leave him still needing a 6.37.
Robson put together his best ride in the final seconds, improving his tally with a 7.0.
Baker also lost to Robson in the same round at the most recent event, the Rio Pro. That was the first CT clash between them.
Robson was eighth on the world rankings before the contest and Baker was 21st. The Tahiti Pro from August 11 is the last event on the CT before the top-five finals to decide world champions.
On Wednesday, Baker was last in his opening round heat. It was just the second time in nine events this year he has failed to win his seeding round contest.
Australian Ethan Ewing won the round-one heat with a 14.34 total, beating Hawaiian Barron Mamiya (12.5) and Baker (6.3).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
