Jackson Baker edged out in round two J-Bay heat

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 14 2022 - 9:00am
EXITING: Merewether tour rookie Jackson Baker. Picture: WSL

Merewether's Jackson Baker bowed out in the elimination round of the J-Bay Open in South Africa on Thursday, losing to mate and countryman Callum Robson 12.93 to 10.4.

