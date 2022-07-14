Clayton Harmey pacer Johnson Step ready for jump in class at Newcastle

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey believes lowly-rated Johnson Step can surprise from gate one in a higher grade at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Last-start winner Johnson Step has the one as the lowest-rated pacer in the up to 120-rating race on the nine-event card.
Advertisement
"He's up to them," Harmey said. "He's pretty good and he loves drawing a barrier. That's why I put him in. He loves to be driven hard, so it won't worry him being up in the 120. He may not be the best in it but he's got the draw and they've got to catch him. He can lead over the mile and he proved that last start and went 1:54."
Harmey also has Chevrons Bypass (race three) and Dhaulagiri (four) as top hopes.
"She should be winning," he said of Chevrons Bypass. "She's a pretty good horse and she won easy last week. Dhaulagiri, the one is ordinary for him because he's got no gate speed, but his run on Monday [when second at Newcastle] was really good. If he doesn't get too far back and gets luck, they'll know he's there."
"He was doing his best work on the line on Monday. He'll probably be three back the fence and it could be a good spot to be if he gets a clear run."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.