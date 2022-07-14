Trainer Peter Tobin looks to break drought with Hudson Bolt at The Gardens

Toronto trainer Peter Tobin hopes a good draw and an improved last-start run from Hudson Bolt can lead to a drought-breaking win at The Gardens on Friday.
Hudson Bolt has 19 victories but has not won since June last year after complications and scar tissue from a paw wound.
Tobin, though, was encouraged by a one-length second at Gosford on Tuesday and box one for race 11 for Friday's 400m test.
"He ran a pretty good race on Tuesday night," Tobin said. "I strapped his paw and he ran his best time in ages. So I'll do that again and see what happens."
He also has Rising Dawn in box one for the 400m Pathways race.
"Rising Dawn is a pretty good chance just because she has box one and she needs it," he said. "She's been jumping all right but not actually pinging the lids. If she does, she will be winning it."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
